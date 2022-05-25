Denise Adams

We were standing in a circle on the soccer field, looking at each other. The team our youngest grandson belonged to had too many players.
The assigned coach proposed splitting the team. He asked if someone would be willing to take the older players and he’d take the younger ones.
Everyone had a reason to say no. Some were working a lot of overtime, some had no experience coaching or with soccer. Others were silent, knowing they didn’t want to take on another responsibility.
Finally one dad, Josh, said he’d do it. He cautioned everyone that he often worked out of town and would miss some games and practices, but he’d take on the job. Another dad said he’d help him and a couple of other dads said they could fill in if need be.
Josh’s wife took on the duties of team manager and everyone breathed a sigh of relief that the mantle of coaching energetic 7-year-olds had passed them by.
At the first practice, Coach Josh lined up all the players and enthusiastically told them they were going to have a great season. They needed to listen to him, obey the rules and have fun.
They knew they were supposed to kick the ball into the net, but that’s about it. They had no idea what the words dribble or defense meant.
But Coach Josh patiently took them through drills – kicking the ball up and down the field, lining up to take a shot into the net and, most importantly, picking a name for the team.
A week later, the Bulldogs were ready to play, and the most enthusiastic person on the field was Coach Josh. He high-fived players who dribbled the ball, he patted them on the back when he saw them trying and gently explained what the rules were when they broke them.
At half time, most players sit with their families for snacks. Coach Josh told these 7-year-olds to come sit in a circle on the field with him so they could talk strategy about the game.
They sat in a tight circle, drinking their Capri Suns, their faces glued to Coach Josh’s, as he talked soccer with them.
In life, we’re often called to step up and, many times, we can’t or we won’t. I will be forever grateful Josh stood up and accepted the responsibility for coaching the team, but especially our grandson.
He made it a point to instill confidence in our grandson. Josh would send us texts about drills to run with at home, and he always took time after the game to talk to each player about something they’d done right.
He missed talking to our grandson after one game, but he texted us with what he would’ve said.
I hope Coach Josh knows those kids will always remember him. He made a positive, life-long impact on a team of first graders. He taught them fairness and teamwork. He taught them how to dribble a soccer ball and how to cheer with abandon when someone makes a goal.
Coach Josh also influenced the other parents. He did have to miss a couple of games and practices because of his job, but other dads stepped right up.
They followed Coach Josh’s example, and encouraged the kids to score with a smile and accept a missed kick with a smile.
When you volunteer, the rewards far outweigh the time commitment. You make a positive impact on a child, and that’s a gift that lasts a lifetime, both for you and the child.
The time spent with young children is fleeting. Blink and they’re headed to middle school. Look away and they’re packing for college.
Thank you, Coach Josh, for helping our grandson find confidence and a smile. Thank you for stepping up.
Denise’s email is dhadams1955@yahoo.com.
