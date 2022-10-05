Denise Adams

In my hometown, schools were named after a saint or a city. Here in Texas, schools are named after people who’ve positively contributed to the educational system.
The history behind the names of some of the older schools in our area is a rich and diverse one. Some are named for those who enhanced the community outside a classroom.
One is named after Taylor Ray who was instrumental in establishing a school district in the late 1800s.
Manford Williams was determined to improve education when he saw the system needed assistance. He helped form the Lamar CISD and served for 26 years on the school board.
Campbell Elementary was the first school named after an educator, Bess Campbell. People still talk about the positive influence she had on their lives.
Cora Thomas was born and reared in Fort Bend County and taught for 38 years. Irma Dru Hutchison helped open Lamar Consolidated High School and taught for over 30 years.
I feel honored to have met some of the people who have schools named after them. Adolphus Elementary is named in honor of the late judge Jim Adolphus who was always a supporter of the educational system.
Culver Elementary is named after another judge, Thomas Culver, who supported the law, education and his family. I took a group of Cub Scouts to visit his classroom one afternoon, and he called out a friendly greeting to me and the Scouts from the bench.
Lindsay Elementary is named after the late Kathleen Lindsay. Although she wasn’t an educator, she was a pioneer in all aspects. She was one of only three women in her graduating class from the University of Texas’ law school in 1939.
She helped open Richmond State School and was instrumental in starting the Fort Bend County Library system, an idea of the Share-a-Book Club. They started with a bookmobile, and now there are 12 branches celebrating the system’s 75th birthday.
In life, Mrs. Lindsay was the definition of grace and culture, and spending time with her was always a pleasure.
Such is the case with one of the newest elementary schools in Lamar CISD, Phelan Elementary.
Maxine Phelan is an educator who taught at Lamar CHS for many years. When I first came to this area, I was told she, Mike Cooper and Richard McDaniel were the epitome of excellence. Having met Mike and Maxine, those accolades are well deserved.
Maxine and I have become friends, and I know first-hand why her former students and colleagues respect and admire her.
The first few years of teaching were rough for me, but Maxine constantly told me to stay the course and showed me how to reach students in a positive way. That encouraging nature is evident in every aspect of her life, from school to church to family.
