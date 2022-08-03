Denise Adams

We were at a skating party for my grandson, and a small crowd was forming near the concession stand.
At the center of the group was someone in a life-sized Elmo costume, red fur from head to foot.
On the way in, Elmo had handed my husband his business card. I read the card and realized dressing up as Elmo was somebody’s job.
The owner of the suit proclaimed he could show up at a company event or birthday party as everyone’s favorite Muppet.
In these days where traditional jobs are getting harder to find, many people have decided to pave their own way for jobs a bit out of the ordinary.
My entrepreneurial nephew has a bitcoin machine mining money. The last time I visited their house, he smiled the whole time.
He said while we were watching the football game and eating mini hot dogs, he had a machine churning out money.
I’m not sure how much he’s making, but he loves believing he’s his own boss and following his own destiny.
One of the smelliest, but lucrative, odd jobs out there is picking up dog feces. They call themselves “scoop soldiers” and “pet waste removal specialists,” but don’t laugh. They’re making $40 to $45 an hour as a pooper-scooper.
I passed a house the other day and there was a van in the driveway specializing in mobile car washing service. The homeowners had three cars in the driveway in different stages of getting washed.
I Googled the business, and the basic wash and dry was $50 with prices going all the way up to $219.
That’s the price for a “vehicle enhancement service” for one car. SUV’s and trucks are easily $50 more.
You can also get paid to stand in line for people. Nobody wants to wait in line, especially in the Texas heat.
I recently passed the DMV office, and the line was out the door and down the sidewalk past four or five offices.
Somebody had the ingenious idea of renting themselves out as a line holder for people. They might be getting the last laugh. Line holders can make up to $40,000 a year.
