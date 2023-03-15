Denise Adams

The Academy Awards were this past week, and my teenage granddaughter and I had a blast watching the show.
We both love costumes, and we oohed and aahed over the gorgeous gowns and scratched our heads over some of the ones that were, shall we say, left nothing to the imagination.
At the end of the night, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” won Best Picture. It’s on my list of movies to watch because I saw the trailer and wondered how googly eyes could work in a multiverse film.
Then again, movie trailers painted a rosy picture of what to expect in the theaters.
One of the ones I looked forward to seeing was “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The main attraction for me was Chris Hemsworth. But nothing could save the movie from those annoying screaming goats.
Another top pick was “Wakanda Forever.” The first Black Panther movie is one of the best films of all time. This second one was well worth the wait. And if you didn’t stay for the after-credit scene, you’d better rent the movie and stay tuned.
Angela Bassett made the headlines, but not for winning the Best Supporting Actress award. The look on her face after Jamie Lee Curtis was announced as the winner reflected disgust and anger.
It’s a shame the media is concentrating on that one look because
Bassett is an outstanding actress. She deserved every accolade for her performance as the battered Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”
She’s also won Golden Globes, Screen Actor Guild awards and NAACP Image Awards.
Unfortunately, in every contest, there’s only one winner and many more who don’t win. I’ve been in the loser chair more times than I can count.
We can get angry and bitter or we can put our shoulders back and vow to get that award or recognition the next time around.
There are so many actors and actresses who haven’t won an Oscar. Glenn Close has been nominated eight times, and she always brings an “A” game.
Greg Kinnear was outstanding in “As Good as it Gets” and “Little Miss Sunshine.” Not a winner.
Alan Arkin was also in “Little Miss Sunshine” and won the Best Supporting Actor award over an impressive cast of nominees, including Kinnear. Surprisingly, Arkin was only in that movie for 14 minutes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.