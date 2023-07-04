Denise Adams

At the grand height of 62 inches — which sounds taller than saying I’m 5’2” tall – I’ve listened to more than my share of short jokes.
“What’s the weather like down there?” will click with tall people who hear “What’s the weather like up there?” But in all things, there are advantages and disadvantages to being short.
An advantage is I can blend into any crowd. Tall people stick up and are easy to spot. We shorties can weave our way in and out of a crowd and work our way to the front with few people noticing. This comes in handy when there’s general admission to a concert.
Another advantage is clothes buying. Capri pants fit me like regular slacks with a bonus of not needing to be hemmed or altered. They come to my ankles at just the right height.
We short people never have to clean the top of the refrigerator, ceiling fan blades or the top shelf on a piece of furniture. Ever. Tall people might see the dust up there, but we short people live by the motto – what we don’t see, we don’t worry about.
We won’t notice when someone has a bald spot. For us, men who have a bald spot in the back look like they have a full head of hair.
There are disadvantages. We can’t get clothes out of the washer without leaning over and dangling our feet. I’ve often used a clothes hanger to get a pesky sock stuck to the bottom of the washer.
We can’t reach items on a high shelf. Not even those grabber things can help us because we can’t see what we’re trying to grab. I have a small step ladder in the pantry to get flour and sugar off the top shelf.
We have a hard time with pull-in parking because we can’t see the end of the car. I can see about halfway down the hood of my car. I guess as to how far I can pull in before I hit the car in front of me or the fence.
We also have to fight the cliches because most of them are negative. “Short sighted” is one. When we say someone is short sighted, we mean they don’t think through their decisions. They act in a hurry.
Most of us who are short get more exercise when walking because we have to take two steps to most people’s one step.
We say someone “shorted” us. That means they assume we’re less than we’re worth. I’d love to see this cliché stricken from the English language and replaced with a more appropriate – “she cheated me.”
“A day late and a dollar short” isn’t a slur against short people. It’s meant for people who can’t get to an appointment on time or are always borrowing money from us. This phrase applies to short and tall people.
I’ll accept short lived – no getting around the fact that short means further away from the sky or the end of the rainbow. Short lived is okay if we’re talking about the beauty in an unexpected rainbow, a teary goodbye at the airport, or the awkward silence when we spill our drink at the dinner table.
A short run is preferred to a long haul during the hot summer months, and I’ll take a plate of short ribs any day of the week. I’ve been known to have a short fuse and I can be short tempered.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.