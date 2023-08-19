Ann Coulter

ANN COULTER photo by DEBORAH FEINGOLD

 Deborah Feingold

As the first Republican debate approaches, I have an urgent appeal to the candidates: Please adopt the good things Donald Trump did and skip the catastrophic parts (i.e., everything after the campaign ended on Nov. 8, 2016).

Although he presided over the most wasted presidency in history, the 2016 Trump campaign was magnificent, without peer, perfect in every respect. I described the many useful innovations of that campaign in my book "In Trump We Trust." Please start there, Republicans.

President Trump may have been a pathetic crybaby too ascared to fire his own attorney general -- much less ask Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for wall funding -- but in 2016, it was all image, and candidate Trump came across as strong.

Don't fall into these consultant-created traps of presenting yourself as a weakling, candidates. Remember that you're running to be leader of the free world. Cat ladies aren't voting for you. Republicans are.

1) Stop using the royal "we," e.g., "We testified before the grand jury ...," "We did our duty ...," "We decided to run ...." Committees did not do these things. You did. Be a man and say so.

2) Do not tell us about the time you were discriminated against -- and yes, I'm looking at you Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Nikki Haley. We've all had obstacles and don't need to hear about yours, least of all that time in grade school when someone was mean to you.

3) Do not say "When I am president ...." This is a flashing neon sign announcing that you have zero chance of ever being within a thousand feet of the Oval Office.

4) Finally, for the love of God, please stop telling us about your families. We don't care about your spouse, your parents or your kids. In fact, we'd prefer a first lady who doesn't speak English.

Quiz: Who is the greatest president of the last century?

Answer: Ronald Reagan.

You think he won because he had the nicest family? He wouldn't have been elected dogcatcher with that bunch. Yet somehow, Reagan won a 44-state landslide in 1980 and a 49-state landslide in 1984.

His wife, Nancy, badgered him throughout his presidency to be pro-choice. Note that the crucial word in the previous sentence isn't "pro-choice"; it's "wife." Nancy hadn't been elected to anything. He ignored her -- and went on to ignite an economic boom that lasted 30 years, defeat the Evil Empire and restore a nation in decline to its superpower status.

But every four years, campaign consultants convince the candidates that voters are dying to hear about their families. Two for the price of one!, to borrow an embarrassing slogan of the Clintons'.

Let's review some of the horrors from 2016:

In addition to Sen. Marco Rubio's strange idea that having a bartender father was a crucial qualification for president, his typical opening statement went something like this:

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.