In the Herald's Tuesday, Aug. 11, "Our View" editorial, Texas Senator Ted Cruz admonished the FBI for demonizing Texas for our symbols of patriotic endeavors. The FBI now considers Texas as a violent state full of patrotic militia extremists. We Are....stay out of our state. Don't come to our Government Offices with your Hillary-inspired gangsters disguised as law enforcement officers as you have in Florida with your attack on President Trump. We really don't like you and are as you say, extremist.
Stop complaining about the few illegal immigrants we bus to your city, and I hope soon your home and favorite vacation spot. We have millions here that you have dropped on us, we have lots of buses. Sorry, you have to wait in lines for hours for your Dr. appointment and any Social Security benefits, the illegals know how to use our systems, they are taught.
The "Dark State" includes the gangsters like Nancy, Jim, Hunter, Hillary and....well you know who they are hell-bent upon destroying our Republic and turning it into their own personal bank account, the election of Biden has accomplished their goals.....exponentially ! They have just passed the bill to hire thousands, yes thousands of agents to look into your finances to ensure they can get your last dollar. Think you are impervious.....ha, think again, they will search for years to find that last dollar, unless they owe you, then forget it.
They can't believe their success. They control the Presidency, Congress, the FBI, and all the policing agencies.....they can steal, lie and destroy at will, and our Republican Senators sit on their hands. ONLY Nyal has stood up to be counted in Congress....be proud and re-elect him.
Enjoy Democratic rule? You are going to see them until the next election and stop worrying about if you can buy that milk, we are feeding the immigrants free.
Feel better now?
Tom Stell
Richmond
