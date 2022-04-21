My dad would have loved it: his funeral, that is. Well, he wouldn’t have liked the part of him having to die, of course, but he would have loved the military honors he received, the rifle salute (more commonly referred to as a 21-gun salute), the folded flag presented to his family, and the outpouring of grief and love.
He also would have enjoyed the stories told about him, for my dad was himself a storyteller.
He served as a journalist in the U.S. Coast Guard, from which he retired after 20 years. He served most of those years in Port Aransas, Texas. That’s where all five of his kids were born and raised. His memorial ceremony was held on Saturday on the water just across the harbor from the Coast Guard station.
He would have appreciated the location we chose. Again, not so much the dying part.
My dad had quite the sense of humor and often told me, his middle child, that he wanted a military funeral complete with a 21-gun salute and the flag folding. He must have explained the process to me a dozen times over the years.
“I can just see it” he told me, his eyes glazing over as he thought about the beautiful ceremony.
“I don’t want to be there when it happens, mind you,” he always added with perfectly comedic timing. “I’d rather watch it from one of the seats. If you plan to have a military funeral for me, don’t wait on me. I’m skipping it.”
It always brought a child-like chuckle from Dad.
My brother, Leslie, who is named after our father, shared his thoughts on the Old Man. They were sweet memories of good times and Dad’s love of all things music.
Dad spent the last 20 years of his life performing as a one-man band. He could play keyboard, fiddle and guitar. He played at nursing homes, RV resorts and a local watering hole in Port Aransas called The Gaff.
The Gaff’s owner, Kip Shannon, said people factored in an hour or two at the Gaff on Saturdays just to hear Dad play.
Dad played old country songs: Johnny Cash, and the like.
When he turned 84-85 he started to forget some of the lyrics.
“You missed a whole verse,” Leslie would tell him. My dad would just chuckle.
Once, I took my son to watch Dad play, and Dad fell asleep on stage in the middle of a song. I thought he was just trying to remember how the song went. His head was slumped down on his chest. It took about three minutes before everyone realized he was deep asleep. It was too funny. After being shaken awake and gathering his senses, he picked up right where he left off.
It cracked me up.
My youngest sister, Alta, recalled life with Dad in his later years. She helped take care of him his final years on earth.
I had a speech prepared: memories of Dad — mostly good — but I didn’t get around to it. I got up on stage and said: “What can we say about Dad, that Dad hasn’t said about himself, over and over and over again?” It brought a chuckle from everyone. I looked up at Heaven and said, “There, Dad, I told a joke at your funeral as promised.” That brought another round of laughter.
I presented a wooden flag display case made out of pecan and glass with a brass name plate bearing my Dad’s name, birth and death date, and years in the Coast Guard. It was made by master craftsman Bunky Ward of Rosenberg. (Thanks, Bunky!)
I took photos of the ceremony, except for the part I was in. Fortunately, my sister Stacey captured it on video. (thanks, sis!)
After the ceremony, we took a boat out into the channel to scatter Dad’s ashes. He would have liked that, too. Again, not so much the part of him being dead.
We were in the very same channel that I used to swim when I was a child. Once, when I was 10, me and some buddies skipped school and swam from Port Aransas to St. Jo Island on the other side of the channel.
Unfortunately for me, halfway across a ship came around the bend and we had to really swim hard to get out of its way.
I guess the captain or the pilot spotted us because minutes later a Coast Guard launch pulled up behind us while we were still swimming.
Yep, my Old Man was on board, and boy, was he ever mad.
The crew hauled all three of us on board and my dad dressed me down in front of them.
The crew chuckled when he threatened to pull my shorts down right then, right there and whip me.
I immediately dived overboard. I figured my dad couldn’t whip me if he couldn’t get a hold of me.
“If you don’t get back up here, I’ll make it worse,” he pledged from the deck. I didn’t give in. Seconds later, Bubba and Jimmy dived overboard, too.
The crew at this point was laughing and teasing Dad, who stood there shaking his fist in the air. But after about a minute or two, he himself saw the humor in the situation and told us to start swimming back to the mainland. We did, and the patrol boat followed behind us at a safe distance. I was exhausted when I got to back to Port A and could barely walk home.
I hoped my dad would forget everything by the time he got off shift, and he did.
Years later, he told me I had been punished with the fear of what would happen when he got home at the end of the week.
I told my boys about the event during our boat ride back to shore on Saturday.
And I told them I’d be happy to have a similar funeral. You know, by the seashore. Like Dad, I won’t be so happy with the dying part.
