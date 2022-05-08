Regarding the April 10, 2022 headline “County’s popularity...”, we must remember that our properties’ County Appraisal District appraisal value is only one component of our property taxes. The tax rate levied by taxing authorities (city, school district, county, MUDs, etc.) are the critical component. If government budgets are the same year to year the tax rate would decrease thus taxes remain the same. Unfortunately our growth doesn’t seem to provide for itself; as we grow it seems our tax bill increases accordingly. Maybe we need to discuss with our elected leaders.
Paige Dean
Richmond
