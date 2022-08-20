Although it took me awhile to pick myself up off of the floor after reading the article “Epicenter contract questioned” (Sunday, Aug. 7 Fort Bend Herald), I just could not pass up to comment on this mess the county got themselves into, and it adds to the saying, “you just can’t make this stuff up.”
It looks like the Fort Bend County Circus is back in town. Really guys? Spending $26 million-plus a year, and a total of $178 million on something that appears ain’t gonna fund itself. What a crock!
If the county had bought it the total was gonna be $144 million, but that would — and I quote Andy Myers — “the county chose not to borrow the funds or seek a bond issue -which would require voter approval.”
Underhanded and sneaky is what I see.
To get what you all want, you’ll do anything, and we have to pay for it.
And Mr. Meyers, I appreciate you speaking up to try to make the city of Rosenberg pay, but If I remember right, they and the people around it didn’t want it to start with.
There are dangerous roads you don’t have money to pave (Wiiiiams School Road, Ricefield, Old Needvile-Farchild to name a few), you can’t keep county employees due to lack of pay, and don’t even get me started on the Sheriff’s Office situation, but take a look at all the high salaries of top officials. You don’t see them leaving.
Lastly, tearing down the old RFD station #2 by the river to build a new facility was a real waste of money. Guys, work with what you have and close the check book already. Makes me wanna run for commissioner already to stop the signed blank check syndrome going on in our county, but before I ran, would have to find 3 more other candidates across the county who are competent and ready-there is more than one lion in the den that has to go, and don’t worry about the county judge slot, by now, he should have sealed his own fate, Get out and VOTE.
Greg Antrich
Needville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.