The resignation letter by the now-departed director of Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter certainly shines a bleak light on the amount of pressure she was under by any and everyone.
Mara Hartsell didn’t name names, but she didn’t need to.
Readers can pretty much guess that animal rights groups were after her to prevent the death of any and every animal, no matter how ill or how dangerous, and taxpayers were after her to cut costs.
“Perhaps my hardest lesson with Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter has been this: Despite a great track record, a library of data with educational tools, and a strong collective of supporters, none of that will sway those committed to misunderstanding No Kill,” she said.
“This lesson can become a crushingly-heavy burden or a lighter, manageable project for someone like myself depending on the protection and resources offered by City leadership. Your attention here is urgent.”
Hartsell is correct: No Kill means not killing any animal that can be adopted out. It doesn’t mean saving animals that are suffering from irreversible injuries or illness, or dogs that cannot be rehabilitated and are simply too dangerous to release back into the community.
“This does not mean that sick or injured animals suffer for the sake of numbers,” she said. “It also does not mean that animals with truly unsafe aggression issues are placed into the community.”
But animal rights activists — who absolutely have the best wishes of the animals in mind — insist No Kill means absolutely no killing.
And those who sneer at No Kill because of its costs no doubt applied pressure through city government for Mara and her team to get rid of animals as quickly as possible.
Despite this ongoing pressure, Mara did a fabulous job of promoting No Kill and eventually seeing to it that more than 95% of animals taken into the shelter were later adopted out — much of that success due to soliciting volunteers and donations to help keep costs down!
Unfortunately, we lost a powerful advocate of the No Kill Shelter concept when she found work elsewhere because of the constant fear of losing her job in Rosenberg.
“With this communication, I hope to create improvements for whoever inherits my position and for the entire RACS team,” she told the city council in her resignation letter.
“The next director should have an opportunity to lead and to create without the extreme fatigue and impairment that results from constantly defending oneself and every animal from internal and external threats. One person’s strength of will should not be tested around every corner, in every way mentally, emotionally, and physically.”
Mara said the last item — how RACS is organized departmentally — is long overdue.
“(The shelter) deserves to be freed from the politics, biases, and agendas of other departments. After experiencing three years of an entirely different setup, I am convinced RACS must have open, unfiltered, and direct communication with the highest level of city leadership to ensure its survival. The next director should report to you, Mayor and council.”
Mara is correct. No one should have to work under such duress day in and day out. Rosenberg will continue to lose valuable hard-working employees like Mara unless things change.
Hopefully, the council will pay heed to her sage advice and make some changes where changes need to be made.
These animals deserve the best possible chance at life, and that’s not going to be possible if everyone’s fighting like cats and dogs.
See Mara’s complete and unedited resignation letter online at fbherald.com.
