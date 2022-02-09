So many politicians these days crave power and when they don’t have it, they get desperate.
I am sick of self-serving politicians trying to defeat the interest and will of the people like some current and former members of city council are trying to do regarding a splash pad.
Maybe we need another voice on Rosenberg City Council that listens to the people and wants to watch Rosenberg grow and prosper.
Trying to defeat a vote that has already passed should not only concern you but it should make you mad as hell!
Rosenberg is more than Town Center or the development along 36/59.
It’s about everyone that lives here and providing them with the best our city has to offer. It means growth and development but it also means the city needs to govern with an open mind and most importantly they need to listen to the people.
It’s time to make sure we pay attention to the council candidates. If they don’t care about our city or our residents, don’t give them your vote.
Jason McDaniel
Rosenberg
