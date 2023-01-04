Folks can’t have it both ways! I respectfully disagree with Tuesdays Jan 3 article stating the Rosenberg City Council voted last January to “bow to the will of the voters and continue construction of controversial splash pad”. The article did not mention that other citizens 350 (voters) legally and validly petitioned under the rights provided by our city charter for a future election and that the petition was rejected by the council. The point is, the city council or anyone else cannot say they respect the voters rights while violating the city charter at the exact same time. It’s like saying “I support the Bill of Rights, but I don’t support the 1st or 2nd Amendment”. Again, you can’t have it both ways.
Please note the city charter is also the will of the voters and has been voted on many, many times by the voters long before the words “Splash Pad” were even uttered.
Perhaps the first thing they should teach in Rosenberg 101 is not to break the city charter.
Sincerely
William Benton
Rosenberg
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.