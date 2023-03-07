"It's got safety tubes, and I'm not scared
The brakes are good, and the tires are fair."
—"Hot Rod Lincoln” song lyrics by Charlie Ryan
"Looks like about a '41 Chevrolet truck," I responded to my son's email photo. A one-corner close-up of an old primer-coated project being refurbished with mild hot rod touches by his friend.
"You're right," Lee texted a couple of minutes later. "I asked. It's a '41 Chevy. How could you tell from that picture?"
I've heard it said that deep in the DNA genome of human beings lies a recessive gene known as LOC. Biologists will say they've never heard of it. Laboratory research in that area of genetics, I would wager, is rare.
It can be found in anyone but appears to have peaked in males who grew up in the '50s and '60s. Carriers are easy to spot. They display an affinity for old cars and trucks powered by internal combustion "dead dinosaur burner" engines.
LOC is short for 'loves old cars.'
How do I know that? I have the gene. Lee inherited it from me, but his displays a generational mutation including newer and imported makes. Mine is limited to cars I grew up with. American brands predating the influx of foreign cars that started in the mid-to-late 60s.
I could have wowed him with all of that. But, instead, I just told him the truth.
"I had a short but memorable relationship with a 1941 Chevy panel truck in my youth," I said. “She was a member of Mount Pleasant’s Explorer Post 206.”
I was a scout most of my school years. Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Explorer Scout. Mount Pleasant’s Explorer post in the 60s was organized as an "emergency service" post with a mission that today, overprotective parents and over-enthusiastic legislation would probably freak out over or downright prohibit.
We were 15-, 16-, and 17-year-olds working alongside first responders on emergency calls. High school students who aided city police and highway patrol officers at wreck scenes directing traffic and helping with clean up. Working with firefighters extinguishing grass fires in the country. Helping with hoses at city structure fires and directing traffic. We even trained with firefighters at the old North Washington fire station.
And that's where the '41 Chevy panel truck came into my life. And the lives of others like David Ward, H.O. Townsend, Scott Conner, J.B. Davis, Jay Jackson, Terry Landrum, Kenny McDougal, Richard Shaw, and others that will come to mind. About a week after this is published.
