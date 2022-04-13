On CBS news they interviewed an owner of a BBQ restaurant in Houston.
The owner said things like cutting the quality or cutting the serving sizes, but the one thing he left out was cutting his profit margin.
If the business cuts the profit margin by not raising the price of their goods and/or services it will keep that business from closing and maybe we will vote out some of the politicians who contributed to the high inflation rates.
And do not say our current inflation crisis is caused by Vladimir Putin.
Inflation started on Jan. 20, 2021 when the most incompetent career politician was elected president.
I also say President Biden is one of the most corrupt politicians ever and I say this from observing Bo Biden and his high-paying job in Ukraine and his laptop and Hunter Biden’s father threatening the Ukrainian prosecutor if his son was investigated — a statement made in front of cameras and seen by all the world yet Joe Biden is now our president?
Add corruption to stupidity and we are now in an economic bind.
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
