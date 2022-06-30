The U.S. Supreme Court has made some profound rulings during the past two weeks, and it shows how big of an influence former President Donald Trump will have for many years.
In his four years in office, three of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees were confirmed by the Senate: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. That’s given the court a 6-3 conservative majority, if you count Chief Justice John Roberts.
Roberts has been the lone swing vote in many instances, especially in last week’s decision about Mississippi’s abortion law where he wrote a concurring opinion to affirm that law, but not join the rest of the majority in overturning Roe v. Wade.
One of the monumental cases with a solid 6-3 majority came in the ruling of Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. Joseph Kennedy, a former football coach in Washington state would silently take a knee and pray alone to God on the field after games. Some students ended up joining him on the field to pray, and the school district asked him to stop for fear of being sued. He was put on paid leave and is now out of coaching.
The court ruled his actions were covered by the First Amendment right to free speech and expression of religious beliefs.
I don’t see how the justices could’ve come to any other conclusion. It didn’t matter whether or not Coach Kennedy was saying a Christian, Jewish, Islamic or Hindu prayer.
Yet, the dissent from the liberal justices said there was some connection to the school and organized religion that would put the country on a “perilous path.” They felt some players might feel pressured to join in the prayer. I don’t buy that.
Had Coach Kennedy coerced anyone into praying with him, I don’t think the majority would’ve ruled in his favor. If a coach asks God’s favor over his players, that’s a loving, humbling and thoughtful thing to do.
This decision is significant because it illustrates how out of touch so many left-wing progressives can be.
Comedian, author and talk show host Tim Young summed it up well on Twitter when he said, “A guy praying alone by himself on the 50-yard line after a football game is more offensive to leftists than adults teaching sex to kindergartners or drag queens twerking for toddlers in bars.”
The ruling makes it feel like justice has been served.
IT’S HER RAIN JACKET: When my family went on vacation to Colorado this past week, our two kids went on a camping trip for a couple of nights with some guides and other kids in the wilderness.
That gave my wife and I had some rare time alone. Naturally, I took her out for drinks and a nice dinner. We also went on a couple of hiking trips to enjoy the amazing scenery and fresh mountain air, and to get some exercise.
On the morning of the second day as I was packing water, snacks and other gear into my backpack, I packed my rain jacket. Even on a sunny day, the weather can turn on a dime in the mountains.
I looked at my wife and asked her if I could pack her rain jacket, too. She said no thanks, that she forgot to bring one.
Then I did a quick calculation and asked, “So, if it starts raining, I’m really the one without a rain jacket, right?”
“That’s right,” she said with a big smile.
You know what they say…happy wife, happy life.
HAPPY 60TH ANNIVERSARY: Speaking of happy couples and happy lives, a big milestone was reached this past week by Joyce and Wayne Poldrack of Rosenberg, two long-time readers of the Fort Bend Herald and The Herald-Coaster before that.
Sixty years is a big deal — and a long time.
Wayne wrote to me that Joyce deserves a gold medal for putting up with him that long. Wayne’s not alone, though. I think many of us husbands could say the same thing even if it hasn’t been 60 years.
Congratulations to Joyce and Wayne!
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
