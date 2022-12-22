Without warning and in a vote split along party lines, Democrats on Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court voted to remove Republican Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers as the county’s delegate to the Houston-Galveston Council and replace him with Judge KP George.
“The move means Fort Bend County will not have a representative on any committee of delegates for a very long time because George, as a new member, will lack the seniority needed to be appointed,” Meyers explained after Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.
Meyers said he is the longest-serving member of HGAC, with 25 years of experience. He said he has served as chairman and served on numerous important committees.
George told The Herald on Thursday that Meyers will remain the alternate representative for Fort Bend County.
George said Meyers was replaced on the council because he no longer followed the wishes of the majority of the Fort Bend County Commissioners.
George did not elaborate.
Meyers said he was given no forewarning of his removal from H-GAC.
“Judge George did not speak to me about this,” Meyers said. “I saw it when I looked at the agenda. The judge extended no phone call or common courtesy after 25 years of service.”
During the Commissioners Court meeting, a bi-partisan group of HGAC delegates spoke against removing Meyers as the County’s HGAC representative.
Democratic Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, who has served on HGAC for 16 years, “implored” Commissioner’s Court to leave Meyers as the county’s HGAC representative.
“The ferocity of which he advocates for Fort Bend County is unparalleled,” McDonald said. “He has seniority on that board, and those of you who have been in public service understand how important seniority is.”
Meyers said over his 25 years on the council he has built relationships, mastered complicated policy, and advocated on behalf of Fort Bend County to receive its share of federal and state dollars distributed by HGAC. Currently, he serves as the chairman of the Water Resources and Flood Control Committee and the Energy Committee.
“Flood control and future access to water are vitally important to the growth of Fort Bend County,” Meyers said. “When KP George takes my place, he will not be the chair of those committees; he won’t even be on the committees because membership is based on seniority.”
The move has some HGAC delegates feeling that Judge George is putting politics over practicality.
“If this is a political thing, I hope you all would look past that,” said HGAC board member and Republican Brazoria County Commissioner Stacy Adams. “I think you will be doing a real disservice to your constituents by removing him (Meyers). I’ve been around long enough to see this kind of thing happen. I saw it in Galveston County when they removed a tenured person and six months later put him back on there because they were going to be left by the side of the road.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.