Clyde King

Texas is in the middle of a yearlong party, which celebrates our state’s love for the great outdoors.
You may not know that this is the 100th anniversary of our state park system.
The year officially got kicked off in January at the state’s newest state park, Palo Pinto State Park near Strawn, west of Fort Worth.
Currently, Texas Parks and Wildlife operates 89 state parks, natural areas and historical sites encompassing more than 640,000 acres.
Our own Brazos Bend State Park, which covers 4,897 acres, opened to the public in 1984. I’ve been to this park a number of times over the years. I’ve been to the nature center and the observatory, but I’ve only walked a small segment of the 37 miles in trails at the park. I’ve seen some smaller alligators, but not any big ones.
The passage of the state parks bill in 1923 is credited mostly to Gov. Pat Neff. The legislation created a State Parks Board, which became operational on Sept. 12, 1923. The board was to solicit donations of tracts of land “for the purpose of public parks” and to investigate and locate tracts suitable for the use as state parks.
Neff’s family put their money where his mouth was on the park issue. Isabella “Mother” Neff designated in her 1916 will that six acres of the family’s Leon River bottomland homestead near Moody be dedicated for public use. On Mother’s Day in 1934, Neff deeded the six acres to the state. That land is now a part of Mother Neff State Park.
Although the 1923 date is being celebrated, Texas has been in the park business longer than that.
In 1883, the state purchased the Alamo Church in San Antonio and 10 acres of land along the San Jacinto River where the battle of San Jacinto was fought in 1836. The state purchased another 336 acres at San Jacinto in 1897 and designated the land San Jacinto State Park in 1907. In 2019 the state transferred operation and maintenance of the San Jacinto Battleground to the Texas Historical Commission.
In 1911, the legislature authorized a memorial to Davy Crockett’s second wife, Elizabeth Patton Crockett, to be erected on a tiny plot of land in Acton. It remains Texas’ tiniest state park today.
Neff’s vision for the state parks was that the land would be donated and others, like him, did just that.
In 1927 alone, 24 park sites were accepted by the state and many more came soon after that.
The state parks system really benefited from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s creation of the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933. The CCC was created as an emergency program during the Great Depression, and its goal was to develop the nation’s natural resources.
The CCC is responsible for building much of the backbone of the Texas State Park System’s infrastructure. I got to see that first hand for several summers, when I camped in one of those CCC cabins at Garner State Park.
It is from visiting the parks that I also know why the Texas Legislature in 1997 authorized the issuance of $60 million in revenue bonds to start tackling the parks’ infrastructure repairs.
