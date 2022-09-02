Clyde King

Lamar CISD has experienced dramatic population growth between 2010 and 2020, and as a result of that growth federal law requires that the boundaries for Board of Trustee voting districts be redrawn.
The Voting Rights Act says single-member districts, like those in Lamar CISD, must be redrawn if the federal census indicates a deviation of 10% or more between the most populated district and the least populated district.
Lamar CISD is divided into seven single-member districts, and the residents of each district elect one Board member.
The single-member district system is the result of a 1985 federal lawsuit filed by four Hispanic plaintiffs, aided by the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project. The lawsuit claimed that the method of electing school trustees in LCISD was unfair, and a school board settlement of the lawsuit resulted in the current single-member district alignment.
In the initial drawing of boundaries for the trustee districts, District 1 and District 3 were designated as “Hispanic districts,” although in the ensuing 37 years, those two trustee districts have been represented by both Hispanics and non-Hispanics in about equal measures.
Chris Elam, a consultant hired to help draw the new boundaries for the school district, told a workshop session of trustees Wednesday night that District 1, the smallest district, has 17,559 residents, based on the 2020 census, as compared to District 7, which has a population of 46,740 residents, almost 30,000 more than District 1.
Elam said the average trustee district should have a population of about 27,500 residents, meaning the school district as a whole has some 192,500 residents.
LCISD is also reflecting the county’s diversity in its ethnic makeup. In 2010, the district was 41% white; in 2020, that number dropped to 36.4%. The district was 35.5% Hispanic in 2010 and 32.3% Hispanic in 2020. Black residents made up 16.6% of all district residents in 2010, but in 2020 Black residents made up 19.4% of all residents. Asian residents showed the largest ethnic group growth, up from 7.2% of school district residents in 2010 to 11.2% of school district residents in 2020.
Elam showed the trustees three proposed redistricting maps. The Plan A map would have District 2 as the trustee voting district with the largest population, and District 7 would go from the district with the largest population to the least populated. District 2, which would include Pecan Grove and areas north of there, is mostly built out, Elam said, while District 7, in the Fulshear area, has plenty of room to grow. He said there is an 8% population difference between District 2 and District 7.
In the Plan A map District 6 would take some of the Rosenberg city area from District 1, and District 1 would also extend above Rosenberg almost to FM 1093. District 3 would add area above Richmond city limits all the way to FM 1093.
District 4 would be the largest district geographically, extending all the way to Thompsons, and it would take area from District 5, which has also been a growth area in the last 10 years.
Plan B and Plan C move residents between District 4 and District 5.
Trustees will choose one of the three plans, and then hold public hearings on the chosen map.
The chosen map will have to be submitted for Justice Department approval. The map, when approved, would be used in three trustee position elections in 2023.
Clyde King is publisher of the Fort Bend Herald.
