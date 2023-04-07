Clyde King

I am glad to see that at least a couple of Easter traditions have started to go away.
The first of these customs to go by the wayside is dressing up for the day.
I can only remember the extremes of this practice from the old 8mm home movies that I have now transferred to videotape, although I should get those transferred to DVDs.
The only problem with my showing these old family films to point out the fancy dresses that my sister and cousin wore, or to note the fancy bonnets, dresses and gloves on my mother, aunts and grandmother, is that there are also images of me.
For at least three Easter Sundays, or maybe until I was old enough to protest my treatment, I am pictured in front of the Azalea bushes in an outfit which would have made Little Lord Fauntleroy blush.
All three of these ensembles were white suits, except that they were suits with short pants and long white socks that came up to my knees. If this wasn’t embarrassing enough, the finery was usually accented with matching buckle shoes and a matching white newsboy cap.
Nowadays, folks don’t even wear “Sunday clothes” to church, and although people generally spruce up more than usual on Easter, no little boys get special clothes for the holiday any more.
Some little girls still get special dresses for Easter, but bonnets and special outfits even for moms is a rarity today.
It seems the retailers have adapted to this trend and now just manage to sell close to $3.3 billion in candy instead.
The other tradition that I’m glad is gone, is the practice of selling live animals for the holiday.
I know this still happens to some extent, but not on the scale it did during my childhood.
I don’t remember what happened to all of the ducks and chickens and rabbits that made it into neighborhood homes during those Easter Sundays past. It’s good to know that it is now illegal to dye or stain baby ducks, rabbits and chicks. In fact, it’s now illegal to own the dyed baby animals.
I can only remember a couple of these pastel critters, and only because their stories ended in such tragedy.
One was the story of little Fluffy the rabbit.
I don’t remember which area kid was the owner of the little rabbit, I just remember the little bunny made the mistake of wandering into the yard of Pedro, the giant black Chow Chow dog that lived in the house behind ours. Pedro was huge, but he was kind to people, including the neighborhood kids. His kindness did not extend to bunnies, however.
