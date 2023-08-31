Clyde King

Neither the school folks nor my teenage son James will like to read this, but in helping him with studying and projects, I came to notice something.

Kids today just don’t print their alphabet very well,

Apparently this dip in penmanship can be traced back to the widespread use of the typewriter beginning about 1950, according to some researchers.

But bad handwriting is certainly not limited to teenagers or Fort Bend County.

Zaner-Bloser Educational Publishers, a Columbus, Ohio, company that sells manuals on handwriting, says sloppy penmanship costs U.S. businesses millions of dollars annually.

Researchers for the textbook firm found:

• Some 58 percent of information on hospital charts is illegible;

• 38 million illegibly addressed letters cost the U.S. Postal Service millions annually;

• Hundreds of thousands of tax returns are delayed each year because of unreadable handwriting; and

• 20 percent of hospital orders are returned by pharmacies as illegible.

My late mother would never have been able to understand a world without pretty handwriting. She constantly lamented about the way her cursive strokes faded with age.

Pretty writing was in evidence everywhere when I was a kid. I remember that my aunt even used her beautiful penmanship to write glittered letters of the names of Christmas gift recipients on the tops of the packages.

Even in my day (although that “day” seems to get farther and farther away) writing was considered an important discipline. I can recall spending hours going over and over the proper shape of an uppercase cursive O or D.

Some educators will tell you that good handwriting is still a practical life skill, but you can get others to say that penmanship is irrelevant in today’s society because of computers and technology.

Both arguments are valid.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.