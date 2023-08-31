Clyde King

Neither the school folks nor my teenage son James will like to read this, but in helping him with studying and projects, I came to notice something.
Kids today just don’t print their alphabet very well,
Apparently this dip in penmanship can be traced back to the widespread use of the typewriter beginning about 1950, according to some researchers.
But bad handwriting is certainly not limited to teenagers or Fort Bend County.
Zaner-Bloser Educational Publishers, a Columbus, Ohio, company that sells manuals on handwriting, says sloppy penmanship costs U.S. businesses millions of dollars annually.
Researchers for the textbook firm found:
• Some 58 percent of information on hospital charts is illegible;
• 38 million illegibly addressed letters cost the U.S. Postal Service millions annually;
• Hundreds of thousands of tax returns are delayed each year because of unreadable handwriting; and
• 20 percent of hospital orders are returned by pharmacies as illegible.
My late mother would never have been able to understand a world without pretty handwriting. She constantly lamented about the way her cursive strokes faded with age.
Pretty writing was in evidence everywhere when I was a kid. I remember that my aunt even used her beautiful penmanship to write glittered letters of the names of Christmas gift recipients on the tops of the packages.
Even in my day (although that “day” seems to get farther and farther away) writing was considered an important discipline. I can recall spending hours going over and over the proper shape of an uppercase cursive O or D.
Some educators will tell you that good handwriting is still a practical life skill, but you can get others to say that penmanship is irrelevant in today’s society because of computers and technology.
Both arguments are valid.
A lot of schools don’t teach cursive writing anymore. In fact, Texas is one of only 21 states that require some cursive training.
James is being home-schooled in cursive, which helped him in reading a print of the hand-written Constitution, although that writing had some different characters than we use today.
I read somewhere that cursive was originally necessary because lifting a quill from a page would smudge the paper. Therefore, cursive allowed for continual, non-stop writing until the ink was exhausted. It was the same way with early fountain pens.
Ballpoint pens started making cursive obsolete, but the rise of the computer age, email and text messaging has done the most to remove cursive.
People can read the standard print letters without problem and have no need to script-write when much of what they write is electronic.
While we had a typewriter in my house as I was growing up, I can’t recall using the machine to write a single school paper, even in high school.
James, on the other hand, has been turning in typewritten reports since the 4th grade.
I didn’t even know how to type until my second year in college when I had to take a course in the skill without any credit. It seems the dean thought it would be good for all journalism students to type since that would probably be a post-college job requirement.
Considering computer advances, today’s kids might not need to practice letters. With the handwriting recognition technology already available as well as voice-to-type processes, students will be able to teach their computers to read their scribble or understand their voice.
Still, it’s hard to imagine a world without engraved thank-you notes, with a pretty handwritten message inside.
That kind of correspondence will probably be totally electronic in the world of tomorrow, and the sender may be able to make the message appear in three dimensions, in colors and with a handwriting style selected from an assortment in the computer’s software.
My mom would not have liked the electronic notes, but I’m guessing the kids today who don’t like handwriting will think it’s great.
