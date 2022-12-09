Clyde King

I may be one of the few conservative-leaning people happy about the IRS hiring an additional 87,000 full-time workers.
My thought is that maybe when that happens, someone will answer the phone.
Let me back up a bit to tell you my tale of woe about the IRS.
I have always tried to pay all the income taxes I owe, and up until a few years ago, I used some software to compute the taxes.
Finally, though, I had to get an accountant to help, and in mid-October 2021, she electronically filed the joint return for wife Libby and me a few days before the extension-filing deadline.
The good news was that we were getting a refund for 2020.
A little over a month after the filing, I get a letter from the IRS, saying the agency needs to verify my identity before my return can be processed.
That seemed reasonable, until I got into the actual verifying.
Not only did I have to answer a bunch of questions, one component of the verifying process included a facial scan I processed from my smart phone.
This was the most disconcerting part of the procedure. My scan on my phone screen looked like a skeleton’s face in a lime green color.
I didn’t think it looked that much like me, but the scan passed. I understand the IRS did away with the scans a couple of months after I did mine.
I’ll have to remind myself to obey the law since my likeness is probably in the digital records of Interpol.
Six months pass, and still no refund check. My accountant uses a phone number for tax preparers and someone tells her that I did not complete the process. I proved my identity, but I did not prove that the tax return was mine.
I have a login to the IRS website, which includes a code sent to my phone each time I put in my username and password. The website shows me balances and tax payments by tax year, but there are still hoops to jump through.
I ended up sitting on the phone for about four hours waiting for an IRS agent to quiz me about the amounts on different line items on the return. I was able to provide the correct information, and the agent said I should have no more problems with that return.
