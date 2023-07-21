Clyde King

I may not be able to walk and chew gum at the same time, but here I am in the driver’s seat doing all sorts of simultaneous physical exercises.
Right now, I am driving and cleaning my teeth with dental floss.
I’m sure my dentist would be proud of my dental hygiene efforts, but I don’t think I would win much praise from the highway patrolman up the way.
I wrote a couple on months ago how I infrequently have road rage, but I also have some other bad driving habits.
Now my auto flossing is all pretty safe, really. I have a firm control of the steeling wheel with my right knee, and I only have to look down occasionally to tear off another few feet of the teeth string.
What got me to thinking about my bad driving habits is a survey that I read in U.S. News & World Report. The survey, which is entitled “U.S. News & World Report Driving Habits Survey 2022” was done by surveying 2,000 drivers.
The most interesting part of the survey to me was all the activities, like my current one, which people do while they are driving.
You would have thought I would have learned my lesson about driving distracted, since I once had a wreck while doing a little contemporaneous reading and driving.
It was a long time ago in another town, and I was making my rounds for the newspaper I worked for then. I was wheeling my way past city hall and trying to digest some kind of literature simultaneously.
All of a sudden I felt the left side of my head smashing against the windshield.
Even though I was somewhat groggy, it occurred to me that I must have drifted into a parked car.
To my horror, I could see that the driver of the auto with which I had just had this collision was a police officer, in uniform.
As my head began to clear, I could see that I was still in my lane in the road and his car was at an angle.
Through my fog I realized that he had backed out in front of me, which I didn’t see as I was reading.
He immediately began apologizing and checked me out to make sure I wasn’t too hurt.
