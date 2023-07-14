Clyde King

One of the fun things for me about surfing the Internet has always been to look at the fringe elements using the Web as a voice and a communications’ tool.
One of the groups with the most interesting reading is an unorganized collection of UFO aficionados who are not only convinced that UFOs exist, but that our government has hidden this truth from us and even has some of them and is trying to build some more.
The focus of a lot of their attention has always been the 2.9 million-acre Nellis Air Force Range in southern Nevada.
Much of this land is closed off from public view.
The UFO buffs are sure the restrictions have to do with keeping them from seeing what is going on at the high-security test flight facilities.
The UFO literature mentions the base using monikers such as “Dreamland” and “Area 51.”
A number of UFO-interested writers say the Area 51 facility was built in the early 1950s to test the U-2 spy plane and has since been the testing ground for other high-tech craft like the stealth fighter.
A lot of the spaceship seekers also think the base hangars house alien aircraft — the outer space kind.
Tales of “flying saucers” in the hands of the American military go back to just after World War II, when an alien spaceship is supposed to have crashed in the New Mexico desert.
Recently, the unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) believers (this is the new term for UFO) have become enthused by government investigations, including Congressional hearings.
Just this week, a Tennessee Congressman issued an ominous warning after claiming to have seen classified UFO footage that hasn’t been released to the public.
During an appearance on a podcas, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., speculated extraterrestrial life forms could have technology that humanity “can’t handle.”
“And if they can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don’t show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league,” he said.
“If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology, then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette,” Burchett added.
Burchett is a sitting member on the House Oversight Committee, which has held hearings about potential threats of UAP.
