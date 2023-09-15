Clyde King

As I look at historical TV shows chronicling the great events and people of the last century, I can’t help but wonder what people 100 years from now might think about us.
When they look back at “the turn of the century,” will our attire of baseball caps and t-shirts look as foreign to them as the derby hats of 1900 do today?
I suspect they will.
It is an understatement to speak about the strides that have been made in the last 100 years.
A lot of science fiction writers in the past have done a pretty good job of envisioning many of the things we now take for granted in daily life.
That may be harder to do today, because of the geometric pace that is taking place in the development of technology.
It has only been about 40 years or so since computers became an integral part of most workplaces, and now the folks who are in charge of technology for business firms fret about how to store information in an environment where devices change every two years or so.
I realize the newspaper business is only a small part of the strides that have been made in the last 100 years, but it represents the kind of changes that we have come about in this century.
While I have worked in newspaper publishing for five decades, most of the changes in technology have come in that time.
In college, the printing and production parts of the newspaper were pretty much the same as in 1900.
Metal type was used to print an image on back then.
The main tool for that job was a machine called a Linotype, which first came into use about 1886.
This device used small pieces of brass, which represented the letters and spaces in a line. Molten metal, which was melted from a large piece of lead we called “pigs,” was forced into the letter matrices and a line of the story, called a “slug” was cast.
Stories were then fit together with photo engravings and larger handset headlines and locked down into a unit, which was inked to press the images onto paper.
In my college days and in my first years in the business, news from the wire services came to the newspaper over paper tape, which was pretty much the same turn-of-the-century technology Western Union used with its Teletype.
