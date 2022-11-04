Clyde King

The use of affirmative action in college admissions appears in jeopardy following Monday oral arguments on two U.S. Supreme Court cases challenging the lawfulness of the policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
The arguments were scheduled to last two-and-one-half hours, but ended up lasting almost six hours.
The cases were brought by the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a group representing the interests of Asian American and Pacific Islander students who claim they were discriminated against by race-conscious admissions policies at the schools.
The two disputes were initially consolidated, but after new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson announced she would recuse herself from the Harvard case because she had served on the school’s board of overseers, they were separated, so she could participate on the issue in at least one case.
In the late 1960s, admissions departments around the country began considering race as a factor when admitting new students. These policies aimed to accept more minority students who had historically been excluded from colleges and universities.
But affirmative action really only applies to the hard-to-get-into-schools. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center study, most colleges in the U.S. accept over two-thirds of applicants.
In 1969, many of the elite universities admitted twice as many Black students as they had the year before, a change that was brought about by the civil rights movement.
SSFA argues that the Harvard policy violates Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that prohibits schools receiving federal funds from discriminating based on race.
In 2003, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor cast the deciding vote to save affirmative action. At the time, she predicted in 25 years, affirmative action would no longer be necessary.
Affirmative action was close to outlawed in 2016 in the case of Fisher v University of Texas. In that case affirmative action was upheld by a vote of 4-3, with Justice Anthony Kennedy writing the majority opinion. The seven-justice opinion was because Justice Elena Kagan recused herself because she worked on the Fisher case back when she was solicitor general for the United States and because Justice Antonin Scalia had recently died.
Since 2016, Kennedy has been replaced by Brett Kavanaugh. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was also in the majority, has died and been replaced by Amy Coney Barrett, and Scalia has been replaced by Neil Gorsuch. Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch are all considered conservative judges.
The three dissenters in the Fisher case — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito – remain on the court.
The Harvard case is complicated. The Asian American and Pacific Islander students seemed to fair well under the University of North Carolina rules, and testimony showed that they were admitted at a higher rate that Black students.
Harvard, though, has some rules, which appear to discriminate against the Asian American and Pacific Islander students. Harvard uses a “personal rating” system as part of the process for shaving down a large pool of applicants.
Asian Americans score lower on the “personal rating,” a score that Harvard describes as exemplifying “qualities of character” such as “courage,” “leadership” and “humility,” among other traits. I’m not sure how you judge those traits from pieces of paper.
