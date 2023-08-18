Clyde King

Elsewhere in the newspaper you will find the exploits of the local Friday night heroes as most of the high schools in Texas started football competition, although only scrimmages right now.
It will still be a while, though, before you begin to read about junior high football, but some of the future Friday night heroes are already working out.
The great thing about junior high football is that it has a great mix of kids who will be blue chippers and others for whom this will be the only brush with gridiron fame.
I recall that some of the stars in junior high turned out to be benchwarmers in upper grades because they never got any bigger.
I remember other kids, like my nephew. He was a good athlete, but after getting gang-tackled as a junior high quarterback, he opted on being a point guard in high school basketball.
Football at the junior high level, like everything in the seventh and eighth grades, is a transitional time.
I remember it as when football stopped being just fun and started being a mixture of both pain and work.
The youth league games I played in were an enjoyable diversion, and while I remember one or two limbs breaking along a growth plate, most of the collisions at this level were survivable.
I don’t remember ever being hurt in youth football. I do recall that as a 9-year-old, I attempted a tackle and the 12-year-old ball carrier knocked me down and then stepped on my chest on his way down the field.
Football changes in junior high.
It is at this level that you first begin to understand that running is not fun.
Coaches make you run laps. Worse than laps are the sprints that usually wrapped up the end of practice.
Old guys like me went through football practices when the coaches wanted all players to be Spartans.
I remember one coach, in his first year of teaching, that made all of the 7th-grade players do somersaults the entire length of the football field. I did not understand the application this had to playing football, unless it was to overcome severe vertigo.
In those olden days, even junior high teams had two-a-days, which is where the team practices both in the morning and in the afternoon.
