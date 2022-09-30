Clyde King

I’ve always been interested in weather in general, and having lived in Texas my whole life, I’ve been particularly intrigued by hurricanes.
This storm obsession began in 1961 when Hurricane Carla struck Texas. The actual landfall was pretty far from my Houston home, but as I have since come to learn, Houston was on the right or “dirty” side of that storm, which is in tenth place in the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S.
Carla made landfall near Port O’Connor with 145 mph sustained winds. It would be classified as a Category 4 hurricane today, about 10 mph less than Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida this week.
I remember three things about that storm. One memory was the constant rain (about 10 inches in Houston, but 17.48 inches in Bay City). The second memory was the TV pictures of the radar of the hurricane, showing the eye of the storm, which Channel 11 broadcast from the Galveston Weather Bureau. The third thing was hearing about a large and powerful tornado spawned by the storm, which damaged 200 buildings near Galveston. Hurricanes don’t usually produce F4 tornadoes.
Since then, I have lived through Hurricane Alicia in 1983, Hurricane Ike in 2008 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Harvey had the least wind of the three from my station, but had the scariest and heaviest rain I have ever seen.
Because of my storm mania, I watched the system that became Hurricane Ian from the time it was an investigative area near South America, until its landfall.
The computer models and satellite images of hurricanes today are light years ahead of that dim radar image of Hurricane Carla.
But if you listen to the Climate Change disciples, they act like hurricanes are new phenomena only begun as Facebook has said the earth is warming. Everything has to be politicized today.
According to Wikipedia, since the year 957 there have been some 13,000 tropical or subtropical cyclones recorded in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans.
Palaeoecological records have found evidence of hurricanes in Nicaragua from 1330 BC. And in the past, unless a hurricane made landfall somewhere or a ship wandered into the storm, most were not recorded.
Many of these talking heads were also emphasizing the intensity of Ian and tying that strength to the earth’s warming.
Ian is tied for the fourth most powerful storm to hit the U.S. mainland.
Hurricane Camille is the second strongest storm to come ashore in the continental U.S., landing in Mississippi in 1969, with sustained winds of 170 mph. Hurricane Andrew made landfall near Miami in 1992, with sustained winds of 165 mph. Hurricane Michael was also a Category 5 storm. Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle in 2018, with maximum sustained winds of 161 mph.
The 1935 Labor Day Hurricane is considered the strongest storm ever recorded to make landfall in the U.S., pushing into the Florida Keys on Sept. 2, 1935, with winds of 185 mph. This storm, which was before hurricanes started being named in 1953, killed an estimated 409 people.
We don’t know what the death toll from Ian will be, but President Biden this week said Ian could end up as the “deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.”
