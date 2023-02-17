Clyde King

When I was 11 or 12, my dad took me deer hunting on a friend’s land.
When he positioned me in an elevated blind, he told me, “There are cows out here, so make sure what you’re shooting at.”
You think my dad’s admonishment would apply to any military operation as well, so I’m sure everyone was surprised by President Joe Biden’s admission that neither the armed forces nor our intelligence services knew for sure what the unidentified objects were that were shot down recently by U.S. Air Force fighter jets.
A new theory has emerged that one of the objects shot down in Canada on Feb. 11 belonged to a club which flies balloons and tracks them.
The club, known as Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, told Aviation Week magazine that the evidence is strong that what the UFO shot down in the Yukon Territory belonged to the club based on its last reported location.
The club, like many similar organizations, flies pico balloons. The balloons are fitted with radio antennas that give out its coordinates to ham radio operators.
These balloons can circle the earth several times before they fail.
Because of their light weight, these pico balloons don’t fall under FAA regulations.
I looked at one website that posted locations of similar balloons, and the map showed hundreds of locations across the United States.
The Bottlecap Balloon Brigade fills their balloons with hydrogen, and the small balloons can reach heights of up to 45,000 feet. Their missing balloon was last reported in the Yukon area at about 40,000 feet.
News reports suggested the U.S. military only began picking up these balloons on radar after adjusting parameters to look at slow-moving objects at higher altitudes in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon incident.
Biden gave a speech Thursday in which he said the three smaller objects shot down after the giant Chinese spy balloon were likely “benign objects” used for research.
Biden said he hoped new procedures for tracking and monitoring unknown aerial objects would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.”
That would be good, since pico balloons like the ones used by the club can cost as little as $20, and the object shot down over the Yukon required two $400,000 missiles, since the first one fired missed the target.
All in all, the government spent about $1.6 million in taking down three small objects, using four missiles.
