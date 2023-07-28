Clyde King

Some 30 years ago or so, new products would arrive here at the newspaper office from time to time.
Sometimes these announcements came from major companies and were usually drugstore-type consumer goods or food. The food samples generally didn’t last very long and were normally gobbled up by whomever was lucky enough to open the envelope.
Other classes of products came from entrepreneurs or start-up companies who had a good product idea, but no money to promote it.
These smaller firms sent samples of the goods in the hopes that some editor would try it out and say something nice about it.
Some of the stuff was pretty weird and that was the word that first appeared in my head when I saw the “Breathe Right” box. The package had the picture of some guy with a pretty good-sized nose and what looked like a funny-looking adhesive bandage plastered across it.
The lettering said that the package contained nasal dilators.
The idea behind the invention was that you take the bandage, unwrap one of the dilators, strap it across your nose and it would “gently pull open the nasal passages to make breathing easier.”
Of course I took a few of the samples in my office and while I was trying them out, an employee came by my office door and all she did was point and giggle.
OK, so maybe you weren’t supposed to wear them to the Chamber luncheon.
But while they may look silly, the dilators did seem to work and the idea was so simple I wished I had thought of it.
Now 30 years later the strips are a successful product, used by people to sleep at night and even by athletes to help their performances.
The shape of the bandage forces each side of your olfactory organ into a permanent pose not dissimilar to the one Rudolph Valentino’s schnozz exhibited in each flaring close-up in his movie, “The Sheik.”
Even though I have a damaged snout, I could feel the air rushing in.
My smeller is a little crooked now, the result of a collision with a quarterback. Back when I played high school football, we didn’t exactly wear leather helmets, but we didn’t have all around facial protection like now.
Today, I might like to have one of those windshields, but back then our face masks did not have the bars across the middle like most of them do now.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.