Clyde King

Stanford University published an index of “harmful language” it plans to eliminate from the school’s websites and computer code, offering terms to be used as replacements.
The Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative was revealed in May. It is a project to address harmful language in IT at Stanford.
The goal of the project is to eliminate “many forms of harmful language” (including biased, which includes disability bias, ethnic bias, ethnic slurs, gender bias, implicit bias, and sexual bias) appearing in Stanford websites and code. The initiative also wants to eliminate racist and violent language, which is harmful.
The banned words are grouped into sections outlined in the index: ablest, ageism, colonialism, culturally appropriative, gender-based, imprecise language, institutionalized racism, person-first, violent and additional.
Under the ablest category, the project suggests using “person with substance disorder” instead of the word addict.
Under gender-based forbidden words nobody can be called a fireman or mailman, instead fire or mail person is suggested.
In the imprecise language section, the guide urges people to avoid the term, “American.” People are instead asked to use “U.S. Citizen” because “American” typically refers to “people from the United States only, insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas.”
The index notes, the Americas comprises 42 countries, although it does not note that the U.S. is the only country with America in its name.
The term “child prostitute” is to be replaced with a “child who has been trafficked,” and the term “Karen” is replaced with “demanding or entitled White woman.”
Other outlawed words and phrases from this section include “Indian summer, which is to be replaced by “late summer”, and “Indian giver”, which should be replaced by “person who takes something back that was given, one who expects an equivalent gift in return for one that was given.”
In the “Institutionalized Racism” section, words or phrases which begin with black are outlawed, including black hat, black mark, black sheep, blackballed, blackbox and black list.
This section also outlawed “brown bag.” The reason given was that the phase was historically associated with the “brown paper bag test” that certain Black sororities and fraternities used to judge skin color. Those whose skin color was darker than the brown bag were not allowed to join.
In the culturally appropriative section, outlawed is language that misuses terms that hold meaning to a particular culture in a way that often lacks respect or appreciation
The phrase “bury the hatchet “ is outlawed under culturally appropriative language, which is defined as the misuse of terms that hold meaning to a particular
culture in a way that often lacks respect or appreciation. The guide suggests, “call a truce” or “call for peace” instead.
