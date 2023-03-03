Clyde King

This weekend, it will be exactly three years since the first case of Covid-19 was identified in Fort Bend County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services and Fort Bend County Health and Human Services reported March 4, 2020 the first positive test result for COVID-19 in Texas outside of the passengers returned under federal quarantine from Wuhan City, China or on a Diamond Princess cruise ship. The patient was a resident of Fort Bend County who had recently returned from travel abroad.
It seems like way more than three years since the whole world got turned upside down by this pandemic.
I clearly remember the fear and uncertainty that overwhelmed family members, friends and fellow workers.
Three years ago, I read everything I could find about this new disease, as it was quickly apparent this was not a run-of-the mill plague.
It wasn’t long before I came upon some scientific papers detailing what was called “gain of function research.” It sounded crazy to us at the time, but this research was designed to make viruses more deadly and more contagious, with the idea of finding treatments and cures.
I soon was reading about Dr. Ralph Baric, an American virologist who studies corona viruses in his University of North Carolina lab. Baric teamed up with Zhengli Shi, the “batwoman” from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in 2013 to investigate a new virus she had found in cave guano. Dr. Baric’s team used that virus and parts from another bat virus to make a chimera virus.
The new virus showed “robust replication” in human cells the study showed.
Shi later used Baric’s techniques to make other chimeric viruses. The big difference between the experiments is that Baric used a level 3 laboratory, while Shi’s lab was level 2.
Richard Ebright, an American molecular biologist and professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Rutgers University and laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology once said a level 2 lab “matched the biosafety level of a US dentist’s office.”
Which brings us to today where the FBI and the Department of Energy have both concluded that Covid-19 probably emerged from a lab instead of nature.
Dr. Robert Redfield, former Centers for Disease Control director said, “I think it’s of note that both the FBI and now the Department of Energy have come to the conclusion that they believe this virus came from the Wuhan lab.
The Department of Energy is in charge of labs here in the United States, and the FBI is in charge of studying bioweapons.
Redfield was demonized two years ago for advocating the lab leak theory. In fact, left-leaning media dubbed anyone expressing the lab–leak theory of Covid-19 as racist, although I never followed that line of reasoning.
Redfield explained that comparing Covid-19 to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is misleading because neither disease was able to go man-to-man very effectively.
