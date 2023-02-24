Clyde King

The TV ads for the Houston rodeo, which begins next week, stirred up my memory bank.
The truth is that when you get old almost anything can stir up memories.
My earliest memory of the Houston rodeo involves a western legend.
Roy Rogers appeared at the Houston rodeo seven times.
I had to consult my 22-month older sister Jan to help me sort out my recollections of theses rodeos past.
Jan says that we saw Roy Rogers twice. We figured the dates were once in 1952 and again in 1957.
Our Aunt Lil and Uncle Wally took us to both performances. Lil and Wally were the second mom and dad for us. They lived next door, and they took us to a lot of events including Houston Buffs games, but that’s another column.
I know I went to the rodeo in 1952 because I have a photo of five-year-old me all dressed in cowboy gear holding Aunt Lil’s hand.
Back then, photographers would go to events, like the rodeo, to take snapshots of those in attendance. Later, those snapshots would come in the mail. Not everyone had a portable phone with a camera in 1952.
Roy appeared in the Sam Houston Coliseum in those early shows, a venue which held about 10,000 for the rodeo.
Obviously small by today’s newer facilities, it seemed like a huge place for a 5-year-old, with high ceilings and rooms in the ceilings where men controlled large, bright spotlights.
I remember the rodeo began with a parade, and then Roy galloped out into the arena astride Trigger. No stunt doubles there.
I remember the tricks performed by Trigger, Roy’s golden palomino horse. This stallion could dance and prance, do horse gymnastics and even math. He was a beautiful animal.
I also remember Roy putting on a shooting exhibition. An assistant would throw targets in the air, and Roy would shoot at them. The audience was to yell “bull’s eye” with every exploding target and “black eye” for the few missed shots.
At the age of 10, I wondered how Roy could shoot into the air, without endangering the men who worked the spotlights at the top of the coliseum and also the audience. Even at this young age, I figured there was something phony about the exploding targets. That is how a newspaperman’s suspicious nature is born.
