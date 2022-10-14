Clyde King

Those of us living in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District will have some extra voting on the second page of our ballots for the Nov. 8 election.
LCISD has five bond propositions we will have to consider after making our candidate choices.
The five bond proposals taken together total $1.716 billion. That’s billion with a B.
At first I was a little flabbergasted by that total, but then I remembered a column I wrote a few weeks ago said the school district had 192,500 residents in the 2020 census. And that 192,500 figure is just for starters.
According to the district’s demographers, Population And Survey Analysts (PASA), Lamar CISD had the greatest number of new housing starts of any school district in the Houston area and in the state of Texas for two years in a row.
The one-year gain of 1,363 students in the fall of 2020 places Lamar CISD as the fastest-growing district of its size in the state. The net growth is almost double that of Frisco ISD, which has the second most growth in the state.
In fact, PASA is projecting LCISD to add more than 48,000 new single-family homes and serve nearly 70,000 students by 2031. That’s a 67 % increase from the current enrollment of 42,000 students.
Because of that projected student increase, 86% of the bond package addresses growth, while 14% addresses existing buildings.
Proposition A on the ballot accounts for $1.310 billion of the total and, if approved, would add safety and security improvements at all campuses, four new elementary schools, two new middle schools, a new junior high and a new high school. It also includes cafeteria and gymnasium expansion at George Ranch, Foster, Randle, Tomas and Fulshear high schools. It also includes buses, portable buildings, and expansion of the administration building and inflation on the district’s 2020 bond package estimates.
Proposition B will determine whether the district will have $189 million to build a Career and Technology Center, which would house vocational programs such as Applied Agricultural Engineering, Culinary Arts, Construction Architecture, and other CTE-related programs.
Proposition C includes replacing more than 7,000 student laptops and more than 500 staff laptops, replacing 4,000 desktop computers and 250 iPads. It also includes upgrades to 600 classroom interactive flat panels and upgrades to internal digital signage capability at 35-plus campuses.
Proposition D, if approved, would provide $4.9 million to address upgrades in lighting and turf at Traylor Stadium.
Proposition E seeks approval for the purchase of land and the construction of a second stadium. The proposed stadium would have 10,000 seats and will include band storage, locker rooms and Career and Technology classrooms. This bond would cost $194.9 million.
District administrators say that if the district maintains an 8% growth rate in taxable value, an increase in the current $1.24 tax rate per $100 would not be necessary to fund all the bonds. The district’s taxable value grew 24% this past year.
I strongly feel these bonds are needed, and in these fast-growing districts, which is what LCISD is now, the new tax values are usually enough to pay for the bonds.
