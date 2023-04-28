Clyde King

I should have realized I was going to have this numbers problem when I was about five years old.
I had struggled to learn my telephone number so that if I got lost coming home from school, I could tell a friendly stranger my number or at least borrow their phone so I could make a call. There were actually friendly strangers back then in the way distant past.
Then, a few years later, the telephone company changed our number. They hadn’t changed it really. They just took the letters out of the number and added a couple of numerals in their place.
Numbers have plagued me ever since.
At first, the number crunch was not too bad. Mostly, I had to be concerned with my shoe size, and it kept changing naturally.
The hardest number I had to remember back then was my Little League batting average, and it wasn’t a statistic that was too hard to calculate.
In high school, things became more difficult.
I had to remember my football jersey numbers, which was not a big feat since it was only two digits.
Then I had to worry about the numbers on my tests. These scores would be translated into my report card grades, and my dad would always think my grades should be higher.
The grade talks with dad worked until I got another number. This number was my driver’s license number. I did not know it too well, until I got my second traffic ticket — at which time pop got me to memorize what the slip of paper looked like since I was not going to see it much longer.
Next came a number that continues to be important to high school graduates — the SAT score. This determined, and still does, if a kid gets to go to the college of his choice.
Mine turned out to be acceptable and I then went off to one of those big universities where everyone warned me I would “ be just be a number,” as if that had not been the case already.
I soon learned that my school did consider me just a number — my social security number.
I had owned this number for a couple of years before college, but I had never memorized it. Having this number was a necessary evil in order to earn spending money.
Nowadays of course, if you want to get an income tax deduction for your kids, they have to have one of these numbers as infants.
