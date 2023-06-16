Clyde King

Each of us has milestones in our existence, those little benchmarks that we look back upon to see where we’ve been on this road of life.
I had a couple of those this week.
I’m not talking about a birthday here. That will come later this month, for those of you who would like to pick me up a little gift.
The events I had were unexpected and they were traumatic. But I’ll get to that in a bit.
Like most of you, my first milepost came when I was five years old and attended my first day of kindergarten class. My older sister had been going to school for a couple of years at that point, and when that kindergarten classroom door opened for the first time I remember feeling as big as her, because I knew that I would soon be coming home with letters I had drawn and works of art I had created for Mom to place on the wall beside the creations of big sis.
Another special event happened 7 years later. This was a combo happening, because I not only became a junior high school student, but I also got to wear my first real football uniform.
Two years after that came the beginning of driver’s training, which represented the first time I took my turn behind the wheel of an automobile. Every time I parallel park my car, I think back to those training sessions when I learned to put our Buick between those tall skinny posts.
At the time I grew up in Houston, high school did not start until the tenth grade, so I passed the high school milepost at 15.
Those three years whizzed by quickly, and soon I was 18 years old, and passing both the graduation and draft registration mileposts.
It was several years later at the university that I had my first unexpected measuring occasion, which may have bothered me even more than the recent events.
I was working a summer job at a sporting goods store, and the cheerleaders from my old high school came in to order uniforms.
While they were admittedly a little young to be dating a college guy, they were cute, so I remember putting on my best college man flirt act. That ended after the head cheerleader responded to one of the ordering form questions with “yes sir.”
Since then I have passed the point at 21 where it was legal for me to buy beer, a big marker in college, and 22 when I finally got that university sheepskin.
Since then, I have had a couple of major mileposts when I became a daddy at 35 years old and when I became a dad again at 61.
About 10 years before that, I was ordering a buffet at a local restaurant, and everything was going all right, until the young lady at the cash register took my order.
