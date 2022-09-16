Clyde King

This week, NASA and Rice University marked the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s moon speech. I was in junior high in Houston when that happened (yes, I am older than dirt). Reading over Kennedy’s words today makes me both nostalgic and sad. These were the words of a leader who was intent on bringing the country together for a new goal. There was no animus toward any group of Americans, just a positive message about an objective and its timeline.
Today’s political climate could not be farther from the eloquence of that speech, and there may be no issue more divisive than our porous border with Mexico.
I say porous because I’ve seen the images of lines of people wading together across the Rio Grande.
Yet, Vice President Kamala Harris said twice on a Sunday TV news program that the U.S. southern border is “secure.”
NBC News anchor Chuck Todd pushed back against Harris’ claim, saying “We’re going to have two million people cross this border for the first time ever. You’re confident this border’s secure?”
“We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” Harris replied.
Harris isn’t the only administration representative who thinks we have a secure border. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing that people were not walking into the country illegally.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have spent millions of dollars transporting the migrants to the self-declared sanctuary cities to protest Democratic immigration policies generally.
By the end of August, Texas had spent more than $12 million sending busloads of migrants to East Coast cities and Chicago, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. More than 7,400 migrants have been bused to the nation’s capital, and over 1,500 have been sent to New York City, according to the governor’s office.
Two busloads of about 100 migrants were dropped off early Thursday morning outside Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.
On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Just about all the officials in these liberal locales are complaining about the arrival of the migrants and the accompanying strain on social services, but the numbers they are dealing with are a drop in the bucket compared to the border cities in Texas and Arizona.
It isn’t just Republican governors paying for migrant transportation. The Democrat-led city of El Paso has budgeted $2 million to bus migrants out of town over the next 16 months.
Yesterday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against Abbott’s busing orders. In July, The Biden administration sued Texas asking a federal judge to block Abbott’s order that state troopers pull over drivers transporting migrants and send the vehicles back to the border.
I can’t help but wonder what President Kennedy would think of this country-boundary mess. He was a believer in immigration reform and wrote a book called “A Nation of Immigrants.”
