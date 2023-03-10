Clyde King

Being a parent is usually quite rewarding, but it comes with a share of angst. Sometimes this anxiety is deserved and sometimes it is a burden we put on ourselves.
You would think I would have the hang of this parenting thing by now. Daughter Myles is 40 years old, so that gives me four decades of practice.
Son James will be 15 this summer, and I’ll have to admit that raising a son is somewhat easier than raising a daughter, except it’s hard to judge that when one of them is a teenager.
James is a great kid. He has a good heart, and he loves to go to church. He’s smart, and usually makes the A-B honor roll in school, although I’m convinced he could make the all-A roll if he tried harder.
With James, I have had times when I knew how my mother felt raising me. I remember her telling someone at a hospital that I couldn’t have a stitched-up wound from a motorcycle accident, as I did not ride motorcycles.
James has never had that kind of an accident, although there have been a couple of repairs to his braces caused by an ill-timed or ill-aimed taekwondo kick.
I never had to worry about Myles getting bitten by a snake or falling off a cliff, which I do about James and his Boy Scout camp adventures.
Upcoming tests this summer include camping in a swamp and canoeing up a river.
All of these boy trials and growing pains are causes to be nervous, but any incidents here and there are something out of my control.
What I’m feeling guilty about is that James now has his first pair of glasses.
I’ve always tried to help with his health, occasionally taking him to the doctor.
When he complained about not clearly seeing the blackboard at school, I took him to see an eye doctor.
I figured we had a problem when James had trouble identifying illuminated alphabet characters, which were huge.
I know the drill around the glasses test.
I passed a physical to be an Air Force pilot, including an eye test, but two years later I found myself wearing glasses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.