Clyde King

Most people I know who take cooking seriously prefer gas stoves to electric ones.
Those cooking-with-gas chefs were probably worried when a commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said any option to limiting the ongoing sale of gas stoves was “on the table.” The commissioner of the CPSC blamed the stoves for indoor air pollution causing asthma in children and said emissions on the stoves need to drastically improve or the gas stoves could be banned entirely.
The government has already taken away washers and dryers that do the job of washing and drying better than energy-saving replacements and have forced people to buy new toilets that use less water, but have to be flushed more than once to get the job done.
Just last April, the government finally pulled the plug on incandescent light bulbs, giving manufacturers notice before a complete ban is in place in July. The new standards were supposed to be in place in 2020, but were blocked by the Trump administration.
If the “maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands”, tweeted U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo and a former White House doctor.
“The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner,” posted Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat. “I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on.”
The Manchin household is like 40 percent of American households that use gas stoves.
The truth about the criticism for gas stoves probably lies with the Biden Administration’s and those on the political left’s dislike of fossil fuels in general.
It seems the hydrocarbon aversion is a Democratic/blue state issue, as evidenced by Berkeley, Calif., becoming the first U.S. city to ban gas hookups in newly-constructed housing in 2019. New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to ban gas heating and appliances on the construction of new buildings over the next several years during her recent state of the state address.
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $4.5 billion in funding for states to deliver rebates for the purchase of new electric appliances, including cooktops, ranges and wall ovens. Homeowners could receive a rebate of up to $840 on a new electric cooking appliance, and they could also receive up to an additional $500 to help cover the expenses of changing from natural gas or propane to electric.
The American Gas Association (AGA) recently argued against the danger claims related to gas stoves.
“Any allegation that gas stoves exceed standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization is patently false. Regulators, like the Consumer Products Safety Commission, should rely on real data and science not unsubstantiated claims of advocates,” said an AGA statement.
After the backlash on any ban of gas stoves, the Biden Administration seemed to back off.
“The president does not support banning gas stoves,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday’s press briefing. “And the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves. I just want to be very clear on that,” she added.
But there is evidence that the issue has now ventured in culture war territory.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.