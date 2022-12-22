Clyde King

“When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things – not the great occasions – give off the greatest glow of happiness.” – Bob Hope
That quote from the famous comedian has always refined the essence of Christmas for me.
There is probably nobody past teenage years that does not feel nostalgia for Christmas and wants to relive all of the wonderful moments that happened on this holiday.
I can still remember those childhood predawn explorations I made in my house on
Christmas morning, the ones where I would sneak from my room to the living room, peer inside the door and look to see if Santa had been there yet.
Usually, I could make out the toys in the dim light from the Christmas tree, but I would have to wait, sometimes sleeplessly, until at least sunrise, before I could play with anything.
One major Christmas memory is from when I was 12. That is the Christmas I got the bicycle I had dreamed about for several years. It was beautiful, all black and chrome and shiny.
The bike was an Schwinn Jaguar, and it had 3-speed gears, hand brakes, wide balloon whitewall tires and a tank, which held batteries to power the headlight and the built-in horn.
I recall our backyard neighbor Abner deciding he wanted to try out the vehicle, but not understanding how to use the hand brakes. I was sure my new prize was going to get scraped up that day.
I can still see Ab trying to stop the bike by pushing back on the pedals, only to have them turn around and around with no resistance. He finally made a several-point landing in the grass, and gave up the bike riding for that day.
I never reminiscence about Christmas, that I don’t think about my Aunt Lil.
There was nobody who ever loved this holiday more than she did, and her Christmas
Tree always had to be just perfect, usually with plenty of white flocking.
Her Christmas wrapping style was unique. She always enclosed everyone’s gifts in gold foil wrapping paper, and there was never any doubt as to whom the package belonged, as she wrote each recipient’s name several inches high in her beautiful script in glue and then covered it with red, green or silver glitter.
As a parent, the Christmas memories take on a different viewpoint, since you become the one assembling the toys instead of the one taking them apart.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.