Clyde KIng

As I drive around all the new master-planned communities springing up in Fort Bend County, I see a specific lacking in a recreational area.
My play area deficiency is not one that is likely to show up on any surveys.
It won’t be one that people are arguing about either, like the two sides that are always seem to be for and against swimming pools and jogging trails.
What could be missing you might ask, after covering these same streets and looking at the basketball courts, swimming pools, golf courses, kiddie playgrounds, beach volleyball arenas, baseball parks, jogging and biking trails, tennis courts (and now pickle ball courts) and fields to play football and soccer.
The answer to the missing amenity is vacant lots.
When I was a kid, we didn’t have all of these recreational amenities, although the Methodist church at the end of the block did have a backstop and a wide expanse of grass for serious football and baseball games.
But we did have the vacant lot.
Our vacant lot was actually three lots, I know that now, partially because I learned about such things in a college real estate course and also because for some time now there have been three houses built on our old play area.
But to us, the grassy area next to Kenny’s house was just the lot, and it was the place where all corners of our neighborhood convened for the four or five summers before high school.
I think Kenny’s stepdad mowed the plot, but it was not manicured like the lawns on either side of it or across the street. The “lot” had a rough and patchy look, which was the result of both our foot traffic and a lack of water during the summer heat.
The farthest back corner was maintained much less often than the rest of the lot, and that part served as part nature preserve and part outdoor theater as it was where we engaged in war games when we were young enough to enjoy that sort of sport.
It was this area that was once slightly damaged by fire when we decided one summer day to try and create some of those miniature movie special effects by burning up a toy house, which Victor had donated for the experiment. The house went up all right, and we were rejoicing in how realistic it looked when we realized the grass was burning as well.
But sports was the main theme at the parcel, and it was a happy coincidence that our time in the vacant lot happened about the same period that plastic baseballs and bats were beginning to appear on variety store toy shelves.
The plastic balls seemed to have been made exclusively for our lot, because a tape measure home run by a 12-year-old from up the street would barely clear the high fence closing off the two-story house at the rear of the tract.
Not only did the synthetic balls make the game more realistic for our reduced-size field, but they also kept us from breaking neighbors’ windows as had happened in the past with the real rawhide spheres.
