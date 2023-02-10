Clyde King

I’ve written in the space before about my hearing handicap.
I don’t know how it happened, but gradually my hearing in one ear got a lot worse and in the other ear it went away completely.
Some 16 years ago, I had a hearing test indicating I was missing a few of the high notes on my exam.
About five years after that my audiologist said my right ear “could hear a jet engine.”
I’m not sure I could even hear that now.
I have grown to have quite a bit of sympathy for Dear Smith (pronounced DEEF).
Sometimes I find myself wanting to copy Smith’s stance in the William Henry Huddle painting of Santa Anna’s surrender. For those not familiar with the artwork, Smith is depicted kneeling by a tree that Sam Houston is leaning against. He has his right hand cupped behind his right ear to hear what is going on. I would probably have to do the same, except it would be my left hand cupped by my left ear.
No doctor has ever told me why I can’t hear out of that ear. My mother had the same affliction, so I wonder if it is not hereditary in some way.
I used to ask mom to explain which was her good ear, and now by daughter Myles asks me the same question when we’re choosing seats in the restaurant.
When son James is in my car as a passenger, he is on my “bad-ear side,” so he has to scream at me for me to understand him over the road noise.
Having only one good ear is a big hindrance in the workplace, too. When my good ear is nestled in the handset of the ofﬁce phone, I can’t hear anything that might be happening around me, like other phones ringing or ofﬁce conversations.
But you shouldn’t feel sorry for me.
I have hearing aids, which make my auditory responses much better.
These were pretty expensive, and they are high-tech too, at least they were seven years ago when I got them.
The hearing aids communicate with each other wirelessly, which means that if you say something in my bad ear, I will hear it in my better one.
