Clyde King

Every once in a while, an employee at the newspaper will make a comment about how fast I drive into the parking lot. I just tell the person making that observation, that when I get behind the wheel sometimes the devil is my co-pilot.
Learning to deal with other motorists has taken me a long time to learn, and sometimes their bad behaviors have rubbed off on me.
I remember some 36 years ago, when daughter Myles was small and confined to a child seat, a woman got mad because she felt I had taken a Christmas shopping parking place that she felt should have belonged to her. It did not matter to the woman that I had been waiting for a car to exit with my blinker on. She didn’t care, and I can recall Myles trying to repeat for her mother the double-hand signals that this “lady” had given me in tribute that morning.
It really wasn’t until a year or so later when Myles began calling other motorists “idiot” that I realized I needed to clean up my game.
I do pretty well now with others in the car, but when I am alone is when I get the devil co-pilot the worst.
A psychologist I read about had one of the best ideas for addressing one’s own road rage tendencies.
He suggested that it would be good to take a tape recorder with you when you drive and then listen to your comments. I’m afraid I would just think the bad things knowing the tape was listening.
The late John Larson, a Connecticut psychiatrist, suggested that drivers avoid the “road to rage” and take the “road to joy” and savor beverages, food, music and scenery and “make time good” instead of “making good time.”
In order to make time good, other stress advisors say to leave in plenty of time to make the trip. I know that I tend to have less of the rage feelings toward other drivers when I know I have plenty of time to get somewhere.
I’m the kind of guy who smiles at people who are pushing other grocery carts, and I open doors for ladies. I say “excuse me,” “please” and “thank you.”
I’m not sure why I get so angry with other drivers who don’t have the foggiest idea that their presence on the road is getting in my way.
The traffic study folks also offer a list of behaviors to help avoid conflict on the road, including not blocking lanes or changing lanes without signaling, not tailgating, avoiding the use of the horn or high beams and most of all not using the middle finger to express displeasure.
The New York Department of Motor Vehicles suggested there are signs that a driver might be upset, which would include speeding, cutting other drivers off, running red lights or stop signs, swerving in and out of heavy traffic, not using signals, preventing other cars from passing or changing lanes or passing a stopped school bus.
I see these actions almost every day here in river city.
That New York organization also offers ways to avoid road rage in your car by:
