Clyde King

Even though our newspaper office is right down the street from the Rosenberg City Hall and other businesses are sprinkled along 4th Street, we are still surrounded by houses.
Kids on bicycles repeatedly use our driveway as an unofficial cut-through between thoroughfares, and there is a continuous parade of people using the sidewalk in front of the office.
Because of our neighborhood surroundings, we are often subject to the sounds that are generally associated with population densities.
Some mornings that includes the sounds of a rooster, and at night, that usually means the barking of dogs nearby and sometimes the accordion beat of Tejano music.
I love to listen to all of the dins, as I consider them to be the noises of life.
No time is better for listening to the sounds than the summer.
At night, when the wind is blowing from the right direction, it’s possible to hear the muffled growl of the PA announcer at the Little League games being played.
The sound of children playing seems to be a year-round cacophony, but it is a daytime clamor in the summer, not just limited to after 4 p.m.
But the sound I have been hearing recently on late afternoon days is the noise I most associate with summer — the sound of an ice cream truck.
Each day near dusk, the melody that is unmistakably the tune of an ice cream truck reaches my ears, and each time I hear it, I am swept back to my childhood.
My summer youth days were spent playing outside, usually in neighborhood baseball games, and by the time the ice cream truck rolled around the neighborhood, my friends and I were more than ready for a sweet treat to help cool us down.
My favorite ice cream truck treat was a Dreamsicle, which was a vanilla ice milk bar wrapped inside an orange-flavored coating.
Unlike the independent ice cream men today, the vendors of my childhood were company men, and often some of the treats they sold did not appear on the grocery store shelves.
I remember having to create my own Dreamsicle concoctions at home by mixing vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet.
Anyway, the music from the ice cream truck was about the only thing that could break up whatever game we kids were playing.
