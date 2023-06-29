Clyde King

With the 4th of July coming up, I’m pretty sure most households around Fort Bend County will be firing up the grill.
The people who keep tabs of statistics say that 81 percent of American households celebrate Independence Day by grilling something, and there are an estimated 100 million households with grills in the USA.
We can thank the Arawak tribe in the Caribbean for being the first grillers. In the 17th Century these people used sticks to create a flame over a fire and place the meat on it. They called this method of cooking barbacoa, and this is where our term barbecue originated.
Like most of America, the grill at the King household gets fired up often during the summer.
Grilling seems to be mostly a summer thing with American households averaging barbecuing three times each week during the season, according to a survey.
But 55 percent of us use the grill year-round, and I’ll bet that number is much higher here in the south where we don’t have to fight the winter as hard.
The survey says that more of us are barbecuing because we think it is a healthier way to cook foods and also because it can be done outdoors, leaving the kitchen unscathed from dinner preparation.
The barbecue experts say that patience is the biggest asset to a good outdoor cooker and that the worst barbecue cooks are those who stick the meat too often and flip it frequently. One flip halfway through is sufficient, they say.
What you’re most likely to grill depends on the state you live in, with many states on the survey list (43) choosing hamburgers over anything else. Just four states (Tennessee, South Dakota, California, and Alaska) considered steak their top choice. Vermont and Florida were more likely to opt for chicken, while Pennsylvania and Nevada were eager to put hot dogs on the menu over anything else.
Which brings us to the most interesting part of the survey, which deals with who does the barbecuing.
While most respondents say that men take credit for the cooking, women overwhelmingly take the most responsibility for preparing the meal and inviting the guests.
Some 73 percent of American women plan the menus for the cookouts and 82 percent of them shop for the groceries.
Sixty-four percent of American women prepare the non-meat portion of the cookout meal and 83 percent of them are left with cleaning up the dishes.
On the other hand, the survey says that 80 percent of the men light the grill and 69 percent of them put the food on to cook. I don’t know percent are grill watchers, like me.
Two-thirds of the men clean the grill, and I sometimes do that as well.
