Clyde King

On day one of President Biden’s administration, he signed an executive order killing the Keystone XL Pipeline. That pipeline was scheduled to bring 800,000 barrels of oil to U.S. refineries.
That action was more emblematic than anything else. It was a message to the climate alarmists who greatly helped fund Democratic candidates that their campaign money was well spent.
In addition to halting the Keystone XL Pipeline, the Biden administration has mostly halted leasing on federal lands for oil and gas production, and placed heavy restrictions on domestic oil producers. This abrupt switch has caused widespread uncertainty and disruption in the domestic oil market.
The Biden administration refuses to take the blame for its self-inflicted energy crisis. Gas prices have steadily risen for a year, but Biden wants Americans to believe that it’s the war in Ukraine that has caused the gas price hikes.
In March, in a move more driven by desperate politics than practicality, Biden said he would release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter these record high gas prices.
The release of roughly 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. petroleum reserves was expected to end Oct. 31, but now Biden has announced plans to release another 10 million barrels. Current oil reserves now stand at their lowest level since 1984. This oil is meant for an emergency, not to buy votes.
The federal government has leased fewer acres of federal land for oil and gas drilling since Biden has been president than it did during the first year and a half of any other administration since World War II.
Nationwide, President Biden’s Interior Department has leased less than 130,000 acres for drilling. That’s down 97 percent compared to the same point during the Trump administration, according to KFYR TV in North Dakota.
Thirteen oil-producing states sued the Biden administration about the land lease moratorium, and a federal judge ordered the leases to resume in June.
A lease auction was held then, but the administration increased the royalty rate by 50 percent, making tracts less attractive for potential bidders.
All these actions by the Biden administration add up to less domestic oil and gas.
In November 2019, the United States became a net exporter of all oil products, including both refined petroleum products and crude oil. In March 2020, U.S. oil production set a record of 13.1 million barrels a day compared to the current estimate of 11.8 million barrels per day.
And things got worse for the world this week when Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of the OPEC Plus energy cartel, agreed to the first production cut in two years, reducing output by two million barrels per day, which is about two percent of global oil production.
The OPEC Plus cut has the Biden administration looking for alternatives, and it seems that includes places like Iran and Venezuela.
“Instead of begging foreign countries for oil and raiding our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden should reverse his anti-American policies and unleash domestic energy production. Making the United States energy independent again would lower energy costs for Americans and reduce our reliance on OPEC for oil. By, once again, becoming a net exporter of energy, the United States can harness its resources to meet not only our needs but also the needs of our allies,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., and Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. in a joint statement.
