Clyde King

I used to not like my first name.
I’ve finally made peace with the moniker, but it has taken me a long time.
It’s a family name that goes back to my father’s uncle, then to my dad and then to me.
It’s a good old Scottish name. The River Clyde flows into the Firth of Clyde and runs through Glasgow.
My issue is not with the name’s use in Scotland, only how it has been used here.
The name has never been used for the hero in great literature, but the name Clyde gained a lot of fame from the bank-robbing duo of Bonnie and Clyde. I can’t tell you how man times that reference has been made to me, starting in elementary school.
Back in those early grades there were also references to Clyde from “Beatniks” (it’s been a long time since I’ve used that term). These hipsters used the name indiscriminately to whomever they were addressing, and it wasn’t meant to be a compliment.
In junior high, though, it got out of control.
That was the time a guy named Ray Stevens made a hit record about a fictitious Arab named “Ahab”. In today’s “woke” world a song like that could not exist.
In the tune, Ahab had this camel, a not too smart camel, either, and his name was — you guessed it — Clyde.
Not only did he have to repeat the camel’s name in the song several times, he also mimicked how the camel spoke.
I spent about two years listening to camel calls, queries about the whereabouts of Ahab and choruses of impersonations of the record’s camel sounds.
The camel thing got to be too much in seventh grade when my house was “wrapped” one night.
In addition to putting as much toilet paper as possible in the yard and trees, my vandal friends left a centerpiece in the mess — a camel, which was probably “borrowed” from somebody’s nativity scene.
The five-foot long, one-humped cardboard reproduction was labeled with my first name.
