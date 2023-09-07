Clyde King

I guess it is a natural part of the maturing process, but I have noticed that I now find myself paying more attention to those TV shows and commercials, which are aimed at us aging baby boomers.
I will have to admit that I listened intently to a segment on a recent newsmagazine show about some health food product that is supposed to help arthritis. I will further confess that I bought some of the chemicals, although the bottle has sat unopened on my office desk for some time now.
Upon occasion, I also find myself watching infomercials, usually about some piece of exercise equipment or a nutritional supplement. It does not hurt that these pseudo advertisements usually feature a couple of leotard-wearing pitch persons, but I am actually interested in the products about which they are talking.
I think it is part of an American obsession with staying young.
Working against aging is getting to be a big part of the pharmaceutical business.
For several years now there has been a prescription cream to fight wrinkles and almost everyone knows the big news about Viagra, the male potency pill, going generic.
It wasn’t too long ago that I began seeing commercials for a new pill that will help retain and grow hair. Eighty percent of the people who used the product kept the hair they had, and 60 percent added some, if I recall the figures accurately.
This youth obsession has found its way into the health food industry in a big way.
The largest money-making products are herbs and trace elements.
Back when I was studying chemistry in high school, I thought trace elements were radioactive and had a half-life of 20 seconds or so.
But now there are a lot of folks taking these substances in pill form, chemicals with names like selenium, chromium and molybdenum.
The big herb products are garlic, ginko bilboa, ginseng and St. John’s wort.
These four herbs are supposed to increase circulation, lower cholesterol, prevent heart disease and treat depression, among other things.
A lot of people also take ginko bilboa to increase long-term memory.
But now, a new study finds an association between tooth loss, gum disease, or periodontal disease and a shrinking of the brain area thought to be involved in memory. This link includes Alzheimer’s disease. Brain volume is an indicator of atrophy and loss of cognitive function that can occur with age or disease.
