Clyde King

When I was a kid, I sat spellbound at the television adventures of Superman.
All of the youngsters in my playgroup used to fantasize about the super powers that George Reeves displayed in the TV series.
I might want to insert here that I do not have the name wrong. George Reeves played the role long before Christopher Reeve got his cape in the 1970s.
While I am sure all of the boys in my neighborhood would have certainly liked to be able to bend steel and run faster than a speeding bullet, flying was always the super power of choice.
Next on the list, as I remember, was to have X-ray vision.
In the TV show, Reeves would look at a brick wall, squint his eyes, and then the wall would melt so he could see inside a building as clearly as if he were in the room.
Even as preadolescents, I think we all had less than honorable reasons for wanting our see-through eyesight, and I remember we all confessed that one of the first uses would be to peer through the dress of a particularly good looking high school girl who lived down the street.
With this information as background, I would like to make two observations.
The first conclusion is that our science and technology continues to be able to replicate all the fanciful things we used to see in the movies past, and secondly, boys never really grow up.
I recall a story about 25 years ago when Sony discovered some folks who apparently had that X-ray vision envy figured out a way to use technology to make their dreams come true.
One of the features of a video camera made back then by the Japanese conglomerate, gave users a feature which would allow filming in sheer darkness.
The infrared technology was intended to allow people to shoot pictures of nocturnal animals or sleeping children, according to company spokesmen.
Instead, some folks figured out that by putting a special filter on the camera and then using it in a lighted room or in daylight would allow for the capture of, should we say, underlying visuals.
People in dark clothing or in bathing suits would appear to be wearing only underwear or nothing at all.
Some 700,000 of the cameras were eventually recalled, costing Sony about $100 million.
