Clyde King

It was 55 years ago this coming Tuesday, but I can still see visions of that night as clearly as if it were yesterday.
I was a college student, home for the summer, but attending summer school to catch up on a couple of classes and make sure that I would graduate on time.
I remember I had a government test the next day, and I was staying up late trying to catch up on the studying I should have been doing all week.
The TV was on in the living room, and every so often I would look up from my memorization of the state constitution to check on the results of the primary election that had been held in California that day.
Before long, the face of Bobby Kennedy filled up the screen, and he was declaring victory and telling his supporters he would get the presidential nomination as well in a few weeks.
My attention was summoned back to the tube shortly thereafter as excited announcers proclaimed that Robert F. Kennedy had been shot.
It’s ancient history now, of course, but in the perspective of 1968 the words were shocking. After all, it had only been two months since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been murdered and only five years since we had lost a sitting president to an assassin’s bullet.
There was already a feeling of unrest in the country, a tension-filled awareness of trouble that finally burst some 80 days later at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
At that moment, though, the eerie black and white pictures of Kennedy’s body bleeding on that hotel kitchen floor filled even my young heart with a sense of dread.
I still remember thinking how uncertain the future looked from that living room sofa illuminated only by my study lamp and the colorless, high-contrast images coming from the TV screen.
This election and the Vietnam War were the main topics of conversation on both the Austin campus, where I attended in the fall, and in Houston where I was taking the summer studies.
Before the shooting, Bobby Kennedy was not the center of election conversation, here in Texas anyway.
Kennedy had only gotten into the presidential running a few months before, when President Lyndon Baines Johnson decided not to seek reelection. But, he was making up ground quickly, building a loose coalition of young people, Blacks, professionals and blue-collar workers.
Most of our conversations on the University of Houston campus centered on Eugene McCarthy, the anti-war candidate, whose showing in the New Hampshire primary was a major factor in Johnson’s decision not to run again.
By the time of the California primary though, Kennedy had turned into the candidate of choice for many on college campuses. The students liked Kennedy’s opposition to the Vietnam War in contrast to former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, who found himself having to defend his administration’s war record.
